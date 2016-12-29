Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) opened at 7.61 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $731.91 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -71.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 150.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (Ashford), together with its subsidiaries, is an externally advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through direct hotel investments segment. It is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States.

