Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marriott International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) opened at 83.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post $3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $423,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,599.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $1,594,196.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,429,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 101.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,717,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,928,000 after buying an additional 4,387,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,898,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,151,000 after buying an additional 3,109,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 135.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,965,000 after buying an additional 2,572,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 74.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,249,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,456,000 after buying an additional 2,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $138,646,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

