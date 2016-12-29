Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. (NYSE:AHP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FBR & Co reduced their target price on Ashford Hospitality Prime from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Prime from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashford Hospitality Prime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Prime currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.86.

Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) opened at 13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.24 million, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.18. Ashford Hospitality Prime has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. (AHP)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/canaccord-genuity-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-ashford-hospitality-prime-inc-ahp/1135163.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Ashford Hospitality Prime’s dividend payout ratio is 165.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Prime during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. KRV Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime by 16.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,108,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc invests in high revenue per available room (RevPAR), luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels in gateway and resort locations. The Company conducts its business and owns all of its assets through its operating partnership, Ashford Hospitality Prime Limited Partnership. It operates in the direct hotel investment segment of the hotel lodging industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.