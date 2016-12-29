California Public Employees Retirement System Has $31,872,000 Position in DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita HealthCare Partners were worth $31,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners during the third quarter valued at $520,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (NYSE:DVA) traded up 0.443% on Thursday, hitting $64.595. The stock had a trading volume of 109,383 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.827 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $78.77.

DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm earned $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. DaVita HealthCare Partners had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.92%. DaVita HealthCare Partners’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-31872000-position-in-davita-healthcare-partners-inc-dva/1135468.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Robert W. Baird cut DaVita HealthCare Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita HealthCare Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

DaVita HealthCare Partners Company Profile

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, is a provider of kidney care services. The Company operates Kidney Care division and HealthCare Partners (HCP) division. The Company’s segments include U.S. dialysis and related lab services, HCP and Other-Ancillary services and strategic initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.