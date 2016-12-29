Cable One Inc. (CABO) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Cable One by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 156,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,126,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Cable One by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,203,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cable One by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Cable One by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) traded up 1.94% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $623.11. 15,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.99. Cable One Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $635.85.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $1.06. The business earned $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.48 million. Cable One had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc. will post $16.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services in approximately 20 Western, Midwestern and Southern states. The Company’s products include Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. It provides these broadband services to residential and business customers in approximately 40 cable systems covering over 400 cities and towns.

