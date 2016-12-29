Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 250.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 213.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $286,000.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) traded down 0.20% on Thursday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 334,080 shares. Burlington Stores Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 193.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc. will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

In other news, insider Mike Metheny sold 4,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $313,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,359.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $1,594,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,787,318.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. The Company has approximately 570 stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in over 45 states of the United States and Puerto Rico, and diversified its product categories by offering a selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, footwear, accessories, home and coats.

