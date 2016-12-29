BTIM Corp. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

BTIM Corp. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $555,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,339,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,497,386,000 after buying an additional 6,193,821 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 154.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,636,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,317,000 after buying an additional 5,854,244 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 22.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,476,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,177,000 after buying an additional 3,913,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Pfizer by 92.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,664,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,673,000 after buying an additional 3,199,981 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.43% on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 14,067,567 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $37.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 106.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BTIM Corp. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/btim-corp-cuts-stake-in-pfizer-inc-pfe/1135806.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

In related news, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $552,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.