BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $2,281,000 in Sysco Corp. (SYY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco Corp. by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Corp. during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sysco Corp. by 175.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Sysco Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,000 shares. Sysco Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Sysco Corp. had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corp. will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Sysco Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.13%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Sysco Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corp. set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Sysco Corp. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sysco Corp. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco Corp. from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In related news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $99,945.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William B. Day sold 72,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $3,823,823.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,611.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco Corp.

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

