Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (WING) Target Price at $34.50

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) opened at 29.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.74 million, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm earned $21.80 million during the quarter. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 6,765,858 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $177,806,748.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 132.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants that specialize in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company offers its guests with over 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides. It is a casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain with various concepts, which include wings as add-on menu items or focus on wings in a bar or sports-centric setting.

