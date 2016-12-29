Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) PT at $15.64

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) opened at 11.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.73. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm earned $581.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.61 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2,558.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 65,090 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $155,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 147.9% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 405,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 241,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 45.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

