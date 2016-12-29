Brokerages Set TransUnion (TRU) Price Target at $34.43

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $331,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $321,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $4,717,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 35.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at 30.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. TransUnion has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $35.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company earned $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 5.46%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion, formerly TransUnion Holding Company, Inc, is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through three segments: US Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses.

