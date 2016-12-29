Brokerages Set Mirna Therapeutics Inc. (MIRN) Target Price at $1.69

Shares of Mirna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIRN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Mirna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. downgraded shares of Mirna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Leerink Swann reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Mirna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Mirna Therapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Mirna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MIRN) opened at 1.69 on Monday. Mirna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s market capitalization is $35.21 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Mirna Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of micro ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing mimics of naturally occurring microRNAs that are designed to restore the tumor suppressor activity and aid appropriate anti-tumor immune response.

