Brokerages Set INC Research Holdings Inc. (INCR) Target Price at $56.14

Shares of INC Research Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.14.
A number of brokerages recently commented on INCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Shares of INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) opened at 51.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.76. INC Research Holdings has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $57.11.
INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.89 million. INC Research Holdings had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 49.42%. INC Research Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that INC Research Holdings will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, VP Gregory S. Rush sold 35,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,586,984.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the second quarter worth $109,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth $116,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 121.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About INC Research Holdings
INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.
