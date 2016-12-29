Brokerages Set Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) Target Price at $44.75

Digimarc Corp. (NASDAQ:DMRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on DMRC. Imperial Capital set a $47.00 price target on shares of Digimarc Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digimarc Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Digimarc Corp. in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Digimarc Corp. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Digimarc Corp. (NASDAQ:DMRC) opened at 30.10 on Monday. Digimarc Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $303.50 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

Digimarc Corp. (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Digimarc Corp. had a negative net margin of 98.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm earned $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digimarc Corp. will post ($2.38) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) Target Price at $44.75” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/brokerages-set-digimarc-corp-dmrc-target-price-at-44-75/1135213.html.

In related news, EVP Joel Meyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Destefano purchased 24,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $691,245.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,949.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Digimarc Corp. by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc Corp. by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Digimarc Corp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digimarc Corp. by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Digimarc Corp. during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation (Digimarc) enables governments and enterprises to give digital identities to media and objects that computers can sense and recognize. The Company’s Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode Intuitive Computing Platform are designed to optimize the identification of consumer brand impressions, facilitating mobile-centric shopping.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.