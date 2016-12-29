Brokerages Set $13.89 Target Price for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR)

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (NYSE:OR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties’ rating score has declined by 33% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.89 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Osisko Gold Royalties an industry rank of 203 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) traded up 4.2473% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.8201. The company had a trading volume of 189,797 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 35.8398. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

