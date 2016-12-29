BP PLC (BP) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to Hold

Vetr lowered shares of BP PLC (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $37.68 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of BP PLC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BP PLC in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BP PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Research GmbH upgraded shares of BP PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of BP PLC (NYSE:BP) opened at 37.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $117.42 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. BP PLC has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $37.47.

BP PLC (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 billion. BP PLC had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP PLC will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/bp-plc-bp-downgraded-by-vetr-inc-to-hold/1135279.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. BP PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -195.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in BP PLC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BP PLC during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BP PLC by 121.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BP PLC by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP PLC during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP PLC Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes and packaging. The Company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.