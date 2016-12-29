Boston Partners Has $5,058,000 Position in StealthGas Inc. (GASS)

Boston Partners decreased its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in StealthGas were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GASS. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth $1,581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in StealthGas by 7.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in StealthGas by 24.8% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 632,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 125,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,834,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 395,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in StealthGas by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) remained flat at $3.50 on Thursday. 61,570 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $139.11 million. StealthGas Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm earned $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current year.

GASS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on StealthGas from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. StealthGas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users, as well as crude oil and product carriers to oil producers, refineries and commodities traders. The Company owns a fleet of LPG carriers. Its LPG carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of crude oil and natural gas.

