Boston Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW)

Boston Partners continued to hold its position in Ezcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,635 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ezcorp were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZPW. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Ezcorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ezcorp by 45.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 79,855 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Ezcorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Ezcorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,426,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 29,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Ezcorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 78,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ezcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) traded up 1.40% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. 174,981 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company’s market cap is $589.45 million. Ezcorp Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ezcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co. cut shares of Ezcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Ezcorp from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Ezcorp

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, value pawn and jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico; Grupo Finmart, which includes its Crediamigo and Adex payroll withholding loan operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

