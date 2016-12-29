Boston Partners Acquires 16,573 Shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) traded down 1.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 565,624 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. Winnebago Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries Inc. will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

