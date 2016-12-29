Boston Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH)

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,001 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Brands Holdings were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 2,891.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after buying an additional 1,188,623 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Prestige Brands Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,727,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 57.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,920,000 after buying an additional 710,661 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Prestige Brands Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,558,000. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 95.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 399,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after buying an additional 195,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PBH) traded up 0.37% during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.11. 226,666 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Prestige Brands Holdings had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business earned $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. will post $2.35 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boston Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/boston-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-prestige-brands-holdings-inc-pbh/1135730.html.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Prestige Brands Holdings Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.