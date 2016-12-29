Boston Advisors LLC Has $5,187,000 Stake in j2 Global Inc. (JCOM)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its stake in j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in j2 Global were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of j2 Global by 149.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 701,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,337,000 after buying an additional 420,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of j2 Global by 360.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 352,826 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of j2 Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,475,000 after buying an additional 291,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of j2 Global during the second quarter valued at $14,396,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of j2 Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,095,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,716,000 after buying an additional 176,390 shares in the last quarter.

j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) traded down 0.46% on Thursday, reaching $81.76. 311,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. j2 Global Inc. has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $83.98.

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.46 million. j2 Global had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that j2 Global Inc. will post $4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a boost from j2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. j2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of j2 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of j2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,587,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $217,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

