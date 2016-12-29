Boston Advisors LLC Cuts Position in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $675,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,742,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,790,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) traded down 0.03% during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,533 shares. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $782.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CFO Thomas J. Reddish sold 35,302 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,129.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carol A. Ward sold 1,244 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $35,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is the bank holding company of Tri Counties Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through community banking segment. The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in approximately 30 counties in Northern and Central California. The Bank operates from over 50 traditional branches and over 10 in-store branches.

