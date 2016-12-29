Boston Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 104,418 Validus Holdings Ltd. (VR)

Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 104,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Validus Holdings by 17.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Validus Holdings by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Validus Holdings by 479.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Validus Holdings by 313.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 173,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 131,604 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Validus Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR) traded up 0.48% during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 224,712 shares of the stock were exchanged. Validus Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Validus Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Validus Holdings Ltd. will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Validus Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other Validus Holdings news, Director Matthew J. Grayson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,538.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Validus Holdings

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through four operating segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. AlphaCat is an investment advisor managing capital from third parties and the Company in insurance linked securities and other investments in the property catastrophe reinsurance space.

