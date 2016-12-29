Bollard Group LLC Increases Stake in TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. TC Pipelines, accounts for 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in TC Pipelines, were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TC Pipelines, by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines, during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, by 245.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines, during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, by 23.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) traded up 1.30% during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 152,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.12 and a beta of 0.73. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $60.48.

TC Pipelines, (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.80 million. Equities analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post $3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of TC Pipelines, from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Pipelines, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Pipelines, in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines, from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

TC Pipelines, Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP is a limited partnership company that acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company’s pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. The Company has approximately four pipelines and equity ownership interests in over three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs, and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States.

