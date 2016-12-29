Bollard Group LLC Boosts Position in TransCanada Corp. (TRP)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in TransCanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in TransCanada Corp. were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in TransCanada Corp. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in TransCanada Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in TransCanada Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in TransCanada Corp. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransCanada Corp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) traded up 0.51% on Thursday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,774 shares. TransCanada Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The firm’s market cap is $36.18 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.4221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. TransCanada Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $70.00 price target on TransCanada Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of TransCanada Corp. in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransCanada Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada Corp. in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of TransCanada Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

TransCanada Corporation (TransCanada) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of the Company’s investments in approximately 67,300 kilometers (km) (approximately 41,900 miles) of regulated natural gas pipelines and over 250 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of regulated natural gas storage facilities.

