Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) opened at 18.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.85. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/bloomin-brands-inc-blmn-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research/1135302.html.

In other news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 287,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $4,929,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 167,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,744.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc (Bloomin’ Brands) is a holding company engaged in operating casual dining restaurants. The Company has a portfolio of four restaurant concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates approximately 1,340 restaurants and franchises over 170 restaurants across approximately 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and approximately 20 countries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.