BlackRock Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,085 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 951,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 72,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 399,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 139,323 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 624,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 169,056 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,575 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/blackrock-investment-management-llc-purchases-31085-shares-of-brixmor-property-group-inc-brx/1135544.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $151,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,713.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc and subsidiaries (collectively BPG) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership) is the entity through which BPG conducts its operations and owns its assets. BPG owns 100% of the common stock of BPG Subsidiary Inc (BPG Sub), which is the sole member of Brixmor OP GP LLC (the General Partner), the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.