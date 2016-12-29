BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Sells 186,688 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,275,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in OGE Energy Corp. were worth $198,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) opened at 33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.90 million for the quarter. OGE Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy Corp.’s payout ratio is 78.07%.

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of OGE Energy Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of OGE Energy Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

OGE Energy Corp. Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas in the south central United States. The Company operates through two business segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

