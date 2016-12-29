BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Raises Stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley Corp. were worth $198,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. by 181.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,210,000 after buying an additional 389,421 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. during the second quarter worth $213,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) opened at 66.40 on Thursday. W.R. Berkley Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. W.R. Berkley Corp. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corp. will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. W.R. Berkley Corp.’s payout ratio is 11.95%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered shares of W.R. Berkley Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $52.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley Corp. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

W.R. Berkley Corp. Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company operates in the three segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance-Domestic, Insurance-International and Reinsurance-Global. Its Insurance-Domestic segment includes commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines and admitted lines, primarily throughout the United States.

