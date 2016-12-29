BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Has $195,518,000 Stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (WYN)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:WYN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,903,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp. were worth $195,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,074,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. by 204.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,790,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,525,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. by 127.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 693,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,688,000 after buying an additional 388,895 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:WYN) opened at 76.55 on Thursday. Wyndham Worldwide Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Wyndham Worldwide Corp. had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide Corp. will post $5.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Wyndham Worldwide Corp.’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a-has-195518000-stake-in-wyndham-worldwide-corp-wyn/1135409.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYN. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In other news, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $184,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $34,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp. Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment has approximately 7,800 hotels and over 678,000 hotel rooms around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:WYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.