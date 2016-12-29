BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 139.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $201,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) traded up 0.19% during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 332,586 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. Manhattan Associates Inc. has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $68.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company earned $152.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.06% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company has three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

