BlackRock Inc. Has $8,678,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. by 9.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) traded up 0.67% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 912,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.12. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $38.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In related news, insider Joseph Logue sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,921,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 88,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $3,362,554.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

