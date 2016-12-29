BlackRock Inc. Acquires 41,101 Shares of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 53.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 14,305.3% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 371,938 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,143,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,922,000 after buying an additional 60,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 746,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 319,228 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Sun Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company earned $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 16.21%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Acquires 41,101 Shares of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/blackrock-inc-acquires-41101-shares-of-sun-communities-inc-sui/1135637.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sun Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $342,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc (SHS) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates and develops manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating and expanding MH and RV communities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.