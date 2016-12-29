BlackRock Group LTD Increases Position in Ansys Inc. (ANSS)

BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Ansys were worth $59,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ansys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Ansys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ansys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ansys by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ansys by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) opened at 92.57 on Thursday. Ansys Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.51 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21.

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Ansys had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ansys Inc. will post $3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ansys in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ansys from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Ansys in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ansys in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ansys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ansys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Ansys Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers and students across industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

