Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Feltl & Co. raised Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rodman & Renshaw set a $2.50 price target on Biocept and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biocept currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

Shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) opened at 0.8198 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The firm’s market cap is $14.35 million. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 764.73% and a negative net margin of 876.22%. The business earned $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Biocept will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/biocept-inc-bioc-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1135203.html.

In related news, major shareholder Claire Reiss bought 227,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Kennedy bought 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $39,999.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of Biocept worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.