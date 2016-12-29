Best Buy Co. (BBY) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) by 52.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,142 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 100.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 128.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2,685.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,821 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) traded down 1.46% on Thursday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,390 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. Best Buy Co. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm earned $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co. will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.15 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 675,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $32,757,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $84,078,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Baker sold 6,138 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $286,644.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents or using its Websites or mobile applications. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment consists of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States, under various brand names, including Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, and Pacific Kitchen and Home.

