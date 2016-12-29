Benjamin P. Harris Sells 15,000 Shares of Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (GPT) Stock

Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) President Benjamin P. Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 379,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Gramercy Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPT) opened at 8.80 on Thursday. Gramercy Property Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm’s market cap is $3.71 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. Shares of Gramercy Property Trust are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 30th.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Gramercy Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Gramercy Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust Inc. will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Gramercy Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.58%.

GPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 10,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust, formerly Chambers Street Properties, is a real estate investment trust, which operates as an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. Its operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes the Company’s activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

