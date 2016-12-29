Belmond Ltd. (BEL) Position Held by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA held its position in shares of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Belmond were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Belmond during the second quarter valued at $100,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Belmond by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Belmond by 8.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Belmond during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Belmond by 12.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) traded up 0.37% during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 142,836 shares of the company traded hands. Belmond Ltd. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Belmond in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Belmond in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Belmond from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. is a global collection of hotel and luxury travel adventures operating in various destinations worldwide. Operated and marketed under the Belmond brand (belmond.com), the Company’s collection embraces 47 hotel, river cruise, safari and luxury rail businesses in 23 countries. From city landmarks to intimate resorts, the collection includes Belmond Grand Hotel Europe, St.

