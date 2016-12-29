B/E Aerospace Inc. (BEAV) Position Cut by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in shares of B/E Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAV) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,171 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in B/E Aerospace were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of B/E Aerospace by 4,152.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,446,000 after buying an additional 3,266,146 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B/E Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $98,192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of B/E Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $23,549,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B/E Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $22,738,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B/E Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $18,869,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B/E Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAV) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.11. 341,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. B/E Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $60.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. B/E Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/be-aerospace-inc-beav-position-cut-by-nationwide-fund-advisors/1135623.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAV shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut shares of B/E Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B/E Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of B/E Aerospace from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of B/E Aerospace from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of B/E Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

B/E Aerospace Company Profile

B/E Aerospace, Inc is a manufacturer of cabin interior products for commercial aircraft and business jets. The Company sells its products and provides services to various airlines and aerospace manufacturers across the world. It operates through two segments: commercial aircraft (CAS) and business jet (BJS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B/E Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAV).

Receive News & Ratings for B/E Aerospace Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B/E Aerospace Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.