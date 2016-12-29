BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGOV Asset Management acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $283,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in BCE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 7.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BCE by 39.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) traded up 0.91% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 537,952 shares. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/bce-inc-bce-shares-bought-by-bollard-group-llc/1135749.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $58.00 target price on BCE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.