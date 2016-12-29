BB&T Securities LLC Sells 10,562 Shares of FedEx Corp. (FDX)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx Corp. were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.95. 1,293,040 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Corp. has a 52-week low of $119.71 and a 52-week high of $201.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.66.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.90 billion for the quarter. FedEx Corp. had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corp. will post $11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. FedEx Corp.’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/bbt-securities-llc-sells-10562-shares-of-fedex-corp-fdx/1135681.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Avondale Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.50 price objective on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

In other FedEx Corp. news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $1,868,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine P. Richards sold 80,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $13,901,087.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.