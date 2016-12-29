Basf Se (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Macquarie set a €85.00 ($88.54) price target on Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($87.50) price target on Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on Basf Se and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on Basf Se and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €82.00 ($85.42) price objective on Basf Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €78.76 ($82.05).

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) opened at 87.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of €80.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.45. Basf Se has a 12 month low of €56.04 and a 12 month high of €88.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/basf-se-bas-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-dz-bank-ag/1135381.html.

About Basf Se

BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. Its portfolio ranges from solvents, plasticizers and high-volume monomers to glues and electronic chemicals, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection and medicines.

