Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,245 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Manulife Financial Corp. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial Corp. were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. by 35.3% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,646,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after buying an additional 690,600 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 160,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 553,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,029 shares. Manulife Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Manulife Financial Corp. had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp. will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Manulife Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/barry-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-17245-shares-of-manulife-financial-corp-mfc/1135810.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

About Manulife Financial Corp.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a life insurance company. The Company is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), a Canadian life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), a Bermuda reinsurance company. The Company’s segments, including Asia Division, Canadian Division, U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.