Barracuda Networks Inc. (CUDA) Major Shareholder Dean M. Drako Sells 40,000 Shares

Barracuda Networks Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) major shareholder Dean M. Drako sold 40,000 shares of Barracuda Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barracuda Networks Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) opened at 21.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 3.46. Barracuda Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 56.63%. The company earned $87.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Barracuda Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barracuda Networks Inc. will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Barracuda Networks by 199.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barracuda Networks by 60.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP bought a new stake in Barracuda Networks during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Barracuda Networks during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Barracuda Networks during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CUDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson set a $22.00 price objective on Barracuda Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Imperial Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Barracuda Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barracuda Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.01.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

