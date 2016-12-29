Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 26,773 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $28,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) traded up 0.08% during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.25. 357,725 shares of the stock traded hands. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm earned $428 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $4.52 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 26,773 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-purchases-26773-shares-of-check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp/1135483.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.