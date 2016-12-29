Bank of Montreal Can Has $140,033,000 Stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $140,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co now owns 27,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 9.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 166.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.07. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.90 and a 52-week high of $169.95.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19 billion. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 82.86% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is 45.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr raised International Business Machines Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.23 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $162.00 price target on International Business Machines Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

In related news, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 2,107 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.44, for a total transaction of $342,261.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,147 shares in the company, valued at $673,638.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,300 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,436.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

