Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Criteo SA (CRTO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Criteo SA were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo SA by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Criteo SA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo SA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Criteo SA by 14.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo SA by 27.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.03. 254,300 shares of the stock traded hands. Criteo SA has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Criteo SA had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $177 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Criteo SA will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. RBC Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on shares of Criteo SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut shares of Criteo SA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Criteo SA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

In other news, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $2,150,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,596,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $36,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company specializing in digital performance marketing. The Company’s solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

