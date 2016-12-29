Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC (LON:BGEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962.60 ($24.11).

A number of research firms recently commented on BGEO. Peel Hunt raised Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.14) target price on shares of Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.36) target price on shares of Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 361 ($4.43) target price on the stock.

In other Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC news, insider Irakli Gilauri sold 99,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,992 ($36.76), for a total transaction of £2,971,983.52 ($3,651,085.41).

Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC (LON:BGEO) traded down 1.45% on Thursday, hitting GBX 2929.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,133 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,026.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,870.64. Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,538.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,561.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.12 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC (BGEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/bank-of-georgia-holdings-plc-bgeo-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts/1135568.html.

About Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC

BGEO Group PLC, formerly Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC, is a holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia. The Company operates through the segments, which include Banking Business and Investment Business. Its Banking business segment includes Retail Banking (RB), Corporate Banking (CB), Investment Management (IM), and other banking businesses, such as Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Leasing, Payment Services and Banking operations in Belarus (BNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.