Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co restated their outperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report published on Wednesday morning. FBR & Co currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.47.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) opened at 1.72 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company’s market cap is $300.43 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 80.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 114.2% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 139.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of fuel cell products. The Company is focused on its power product markets of heavy-duty motive, portable power, material handling and telecom backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for fuel cell applications.

