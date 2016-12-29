Ball Corp. (BLL) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball Corp. were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Corp. during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball Corp. by 129.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball Corp. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ball Corp. by 25.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Corp. during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 244,488 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.02. Ball Corp. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Ball Corp. had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ball Corp.’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ball Corp. will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Ball Corp.’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ball Corp. in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $91.00 target price on Ball Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Ball Corp. in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ball Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Ball Corp. Company Profile

Ball Corporation (Ball) is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. The Company operates in four segments: metal beverage packaging, Americas and Asia; metal beverage packaging, Europe; metal food and household products packaging, and aerospace and technologies.

